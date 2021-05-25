Club News

Video – The Top 10 Juventus goals scored away at Bologna

May 25, 2021 - 9:00 pm

On Sunday, Juventus put four goals in Bologna’s net during the last Serie A match of the season, but the club’s official YouTube channel decided to display the best 10 strikes scored away against the Rossoblu.

The list surprisingly included three tough men in Giorgio Chiellini, Mark Iuliano and Claudio Gentile. However, the most beautiful goals were naturally reserved for the most talented players.

From Paulo Dybala’s spectacular effort, to Pavel Nedved’s free kick, but the most iconic one remains Alessandro Del Piero’s unbelievable long-range set piece.

