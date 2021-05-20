Video – The Top 10 Juventus goals scored in Coppa Italia finals

On Wednesday night, Juventus sealed their 14th Coppa Italia title thanks to beautiful goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa.

However, the club’s official YouTube channel had released a video showcasing the Top 10 goals scored by the Bianconeri in the final of the competition.

The list obviously included the extra-time winners of Alessandro Matri and Alvaro Morata in 2015 and 2016 respectively, but it also featured some blasts from the past.

Legends such as Michel Platini, John Charles and Omar Sivori all make an appearance.