Club News

Video – The top 10 Juventus goals scored in Spain

February 23, 2022 - 8:00 pm

On Tuesday night, Dusan Vlahovic added his name to the list of Juventus players who scored during Spanish trips. But prior to the encounter against Villarreal, the club’s official YouTube channel had uploaded a video containing the Top 10 goals scored by the Bianconeri on Spanish soil.

The list included Alessandro Del Piero’s fabulous brace against Real Madrid in 2008, as well Weston McKennie’s superb volley against Barcelona last season.

But perhaps the best strike belongs to Alessandro Birindelli who scored from a spectacular long-range effort against Deportiva La Coruna

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic Villarreal

Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s first leg draw at Villarreal

February 23, 2022
Bremer

Juventus target wants Champions League football next season

February 23, 2022
rabiot

Capello launches scathing attack on Juventus midfielder: “Is he marking Morata?”

February 23, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.