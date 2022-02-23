Video – The top 10 Juventus goals scored in Spain

On Tuesday night, Dusan Vlahovic added his name to the list of Juventus players who scored during Spanish trips. But prior to the encounter against Villarreal, the club’s official YouTube channel had uploaded a video containing the Top 10 goals scored by the Bianconeri on Spanish soil.

The list included Alessandro Del Piero’s fabulous brace against Real Madrid in 2008, as well Weston McKennie’s superb volley against Barcelona last season.

But perhaps the best strike belongs to Alessandro Birindelli who scored from a spectacular long-range effort against Deportiva La Coruna