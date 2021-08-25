Club News

Video – The Top 10 Juventus opening day goals – Including Del Piero, Trezeguet and CR7

August 25, 2021 - 1:30 am

On Sunday, Juventus started the new Serie A campaign with a disappointing 2-2 draw at Udinese. Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadradro were on the scoresheets for the Bianconeri.

The club’s official YouTube channel dropped a video containing the Top 10 goals from the opening matches throughout the years.

The list included recent entries with Dejan Kulusevski and Cristiano Ronaldo who scored last season against Sampdoria, but also older ones, with the likes of Alessandro Del Piero, David Trezeguet and Gianluca Pessotto.

However, my personal favorite remains the marvelous Claudio Marchisio volley following Andrea Pirlo’s sublime assist back from 2011/12.

