Video – The Top 10 Juventus UCL performances at the Allianz Stadium

While our most recent European outing ended on a disastrous note, the official Juventus YouTube channel recalled the ten best performances for the club at the Allianz Stadium.

Nonetheless, the list included some dubious selections. For instance a group stage match against Dynamo Kiev during Andrea Pirlo’s reign landed on the podium ahead of other significantly more memorable performances.

Moreover, last season’s win over Chelsea topped the list while the astonishing victory over Barcelona in the 2016/17 quarter finals is the runner-up.