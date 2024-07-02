The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a montage containing ten superb goals scored by Mauro German Camoranesi during his time at the club.

The former Italy international was a skillful player who mostly featured on the right wing. While his role mostly revolved around creating chances for his teammates, he still occasionally stunned the fans with scorchers.

The Argentina native arguably delivered his best strike against Feyenoord during the 2002/03 Champions League campaign.

Camoranesi had remained loyal to the Bianconeri cause following the club’s relegation to Serie B in 2006.