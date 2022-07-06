Szczesny
Video – The top 10 penalty saves in Serie A 2021/22; including Sczcesny’s fabulous effort

July 6, 2022 - 8:00 pm

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the top 10 penalty saves from the 2021/22 campaign.

For his part, Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny landed fourth on the list. The Pole pulled off three saves from the spot last season, including two against Roma, but it was his stunning effort against Sampdoria’s  Antonio Candreva that landed him a spot.

One might argue that Tek deserved a higher place, but it was Milan’s Tatarusanu who took the top spot after denying Lautaro Martinez from the spot in the Derby della Madonnina.

