Video – The Top 10 saves from Mattia Perin this season

October 17, 2022 - 10:30 am

With Wojciech Szczesny back from injury, we haven’t seen Mattia Perin on the pitch recently. Nonetheless, the Italian custodian served valiantly in the Pole’s absence at the start of the campaign.

Therefore, the official Juventus YouTube channel honored the second-fiddle goalkeeper by recalling his ten best saves this season.

The montage begins and ends with two saves pulled off in Florence. Perin denied Fiorentina’s Luka Jovic from the spot before making a superb diving effort to save Sofyan Amrabat’s long-range drive.

