Video – The Top 10 saves from Serie A Round 34, including Szczesny

May 10, 2023 - 6:00 pm

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a montage containing the Top 10 goalkeeper saves from the 34th round of Serie A.

Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny lands sixth on the list. The Pole had to deny a dangerous low drive from Teun Koopmeiners to preserve a clean sheet in his team’s 2-0 victory over Atalanta in Bergamo.

For his part, Fiorentina’s Pietro Terracciano took the top spot for his saving Victor Osimhen’s first spot-kick plus denying Giovanni Di Lorenzo on the rebound.

