Video – The Top 10 saves in the first half of the Serie A season, including Szczesny’s effort

January 4, 2022 - 9:00 pm

While Calcio fans anticipate the restart of the campaign following the holiday season, the official YouTube channel of the Serie A uploaded a video containing the Top 10 saves from the first half of season.

Wojciech Szczesny is included thanks to his fabulous reaction save to deny Pierre Kalulu in the clash between Juventus and Milan back in matchday four.

Genoa’s Salvatore Sirigu earns a Top 3 spot for denying Alvaro Morata’s shot, but Milan’s Mike Maignan takes the first spot for his brilliant save on Manolo Portanova’s effort from the middle of the pitch.

