Video – The top 10 Serie A assists during the first half of the season, including Bernardeschi’s effort

December 28, 2021 - 5:45 pm

While the goal-scorers often steal the headlines, the official Serie A YouTube channel decided to honor the players who pulled off the best 10 assists during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Juventus were represented on the list thanks to Federico Bernardeschi who played a fabulous give-and-go with Alvaro Morata before finding the Spaniard with a perfectly-timed through ball, allowing him to break the deadlock against Bologna.

This effort was ranked 10th on the list, while Lazio’s Luis Alberto earned the top spot.

