The official Serie A YouTube channel has uploaded a video containing the ten best assists that were on display during January.

Juventus were represented by their captain Danilo who provided the assist for Dusan Vlahovic’s last-gasp winner against Salernitana at the Arechi Stadium.

The Brazilian stole the ball before delivering the outswinger that was met by the Serbian’s towering header.

Inter striker Marcus Thuram took the first spot with a backheel assist for Hakan Calhanoglu, edging his compatriot Olivier Giroud who pulled off an almost similar move.