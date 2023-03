The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a montage that contains the ten best assists in the league during March.

Juventus had one representative in the form of Fabio Miretti who landed 9th on the list. The teenager provided the assist for Adrien Rabiot’s header against Sampdoria with a pinpoint cross from the right lane.

Andrea Petagna took the top spot with an outrageous backheel that put his Monza teammate Gianluca Caprari through on goal.