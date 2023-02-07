Video – The Top 15 goals and plays from Juventus in January

Although it was another troublesome month for the first team, Juventus stars still delivered some fabulous goals for the highlight reel.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a montage featuring the Top 15 goals and plays from all squads combined throughout the first month of the year.

The compilation included Federico Chiesa’s winner against Monza, Leandro Paredes’ spectacular pass which culminated in Danilo’s winner versus Udinese and Arkadiusz Milik’s last-gasp freekick in Cremona, among other brilliant plays.