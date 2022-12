The official Serie A YouTube channel released a montage that features the best 15 headed goals scored in the first part of the 2022/23 campaign.

Napoli’s Giovanni Simeone landed on top of the list, with Cremonese’s David Okereke and Roma’s Tammy Abraham completing the podium.

As for Juventus, they were represented by an unlikely suspect in the form of Gleison Bremer. The Brazilian defender put a powerful header past Luigi Sepe during the infamous 2-2 draw against Salernitana.