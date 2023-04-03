Video – The Top 15 Juventus goals and plays in March

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the best 15 goals and plays during March from the club’s various squads.

Max Allegri’s first team had the lion’s share, including Filip Kostic’s winner in the Derby d’Italia, as well as Wojciech Szczesny’s save in the same fixture. Angel Di Maria, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic featured thanks to their goals against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Juventus Women had several entries, including Julia Grosso’s strike against Inter, while Mattia Compagnon and Leonardo Cerri represented the Next Gen squad.