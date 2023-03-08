Video – The Top 15 Juventus plays from February, featuring Di Maria and Girelli

Following an eventful month, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the Top 15 plays from February. This includes goals from the club’s various squads.

The men’s first team had the lion’s share, beginning with Angel Di Maria’s stunning curler against Nantes in the Europa League. The montage also includes Juan Cudrado’s goal in the Derby della Mole and Gleison Bremer’s winner against Lazio in the Coppa Italia.

For her part, Cristiana Girelli scored her 100th goal for Juventus Women in last month’s win over Fiorentina.