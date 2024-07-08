The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the Top 15 saves produced by Michele Di Gregorio during the 2023/24 season.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a sensational season at Monza, which earned him a move to Juventus. The Italian has been officially announced as a new Bianconeri player on Friday, and will thus take the reins from Wojciech Szczesny.

The custodian’s repertoire includes fabulous stops, but curiously, it was his penalty save against his new teammate Dusan Vlahovic (in addition to the rebound) that landed in the top spot.