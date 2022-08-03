dybala
Video – The Top 15 Serie A backheels from last season, including Dybala

August 3, 2022 - 4:00 pm

While they aren’t always fruitful, backheels are surely a joy to watch. The official Serie A YouTube channel dropped a compilation containing the best 15 efforts from the previous campaign.

Former Juventus star Paulo Dybala is one of the stars of the video with two entries, and both happened to be against Milan (and Theo Hernandez in particular). His first backheel landed 14th on the list, while the second was 7th.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic took the top spot thanks to his fabulous mid-air assist for his Lazio teammate Ciro Immobile.

