The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video featuring the best 30 headers scored last season, and Juventus contributed to the list with two entries.

Dusan Vlahovic landed 18th on the list for his goal against Lazio in the final home fixture of the season. The Serbian also featured in the second spot, but it was for a header scored for Fiorentina.

For his part, Danilo took the 7th place for his last-gasp equalizer against Atalanta in Bergamo.