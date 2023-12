The official Serie A YouTube channel posted a video containing the best five assists from matchday 17, with Weston McKennie making the cut.

The Juventus midfielder provided Dusan Vlahovic with a superb cross, and the Serbian directed the header towards goal. This goal was worth three points for the Bianconeri who emerged victorious with two goals to one.

Inter striker Marko Arnautovic topped the list with an outrageous backheel that put Nicolo Barella through on goal.