The official Serie A YouTube channel dropped a video containing the Top five assists from the 30th round.

For their part, Juventus are represented by Mattia De Sciglio who set up Dusan Vlahovic’s header goal against Salernitana with a wonderful cross from the right flank.

The Italian’s effort landed fourth on the list, while Empoli’s Andrea Pinamonti earned top spot thanks his fabulous backheel assist for Federico Di Francesco in the encounter against Hellas Verona.