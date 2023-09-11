The official Serie A YouTube revealed the Top Five assists from Serie A Round 4. Arkadiusz Milik landed third thanks to a sublime through ball that allowed Federico Chiesa to score Juve’s second goal against Empoli.

The Italian played a give-and-go with his Polish teammate before beating Etrit Berisha to the ball and sliding it into the empty net.

The list also featured an assist from Juan Cuadrado to Inter captain Lautaro Martinez, while Sassuolo’s Armand Lauriente took the top spot.