Video – The Top 5 back-heels from the first half of the Serie A season, featuring Dybala

December 29, 2021 - 6:00 pm

Despite suffering from a couple of injury setbacks, Paulo Dybala still put up some memorable performances for Juventus during the first half of the season.

Against Milan, the Argentine pulled off a marvelous back-heal in mid-air which instigated a swift counter attack for the Bianconeri.

La Joya’s effort was recognized by the official Serie A YouTube channel which picked it amongst the Top 5 back-heels from the first half of the season.

Dybala landed fourth on the list, while Fiorentina’s Riccardo Saponara deservedly took the first spot thanks to his outrageous piece of skill.

