The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the best five goals scored by the club’s Next Gen and U19 squads.

Next Gen starlet Nikola Sekulov was the star of the montage with a couple of entrees against Ancona and Torres respectively.

His teammate Samuele Damiani also delivered a spectacular strike in the win over Torres.

Nevertheless, the most fabulous goal in the compilation is arguably Gabriele Finocchiaro’s solo effort for Juventus U19 against Lazio.