Video – The Top 5 goals from Serie A Round 16, featuring Milik’s freekick

Following a long hiatus, Serie A returned with a bang on Wednesday. The league’s official YouTube channel uploaded the best five goals from the first round of the year, and it naturally featured Arkadiusz Milik’s last-gasp freekick which sealed all three points for Juventus in Cremona.

The Pole landed in fourth place, while Sampdoria’s Manolo Gabbiadini took the top spot thanks to his splendid bicycle kick. Torino’s Aleksey Miranchuk and Fiorentina’s Arthur Cabral completed the podium.