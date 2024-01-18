The official Serie A YouTube channel has revealed the Top 5 goals from Serie A Round 20, with Dusan Vlahovic earning his spot on top.

The Serbian led Juventus to a convincing 3-0 victory over Sassuolo in the closing curtain of the weekend. While his first goal also deserved a mention, it was the bomber’s stunning freekick that placed him in first place.

Salernitana veteran Antonio Candreva landed second with a long-range effort against Napoli while Milan’s Theo Hernandez completed the podium thanks to his rocket against Roma.