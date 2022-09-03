Club News

Video – The top 5 goals from Serie A Round 4 featuring Dybala and Vlahovic

September 3, 2022 - 10:30 am

For the second matchday in a row, Dusan Vlahovic stole the headlines with a fabulous freekick, this time at the expense of Spezia.

The official Serie A YouTube channel recognized the Serbian’s effort in the top 5 goals of Round 4. The Juventus striker landed 3rd on the list, just ahead of his former teammate Paulo Dybala.

Lecce’s Lorenzo Colombo took the runner-up spot for his stunning long-range shot at Napoli, but it was Inter’s Nicolò Barella who won the day with an astonishing volley.

