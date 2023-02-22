di maria
Club News

Video – The Top 5 goals in Serie A Round 23, featuring Di Maria

February 22, 2023 - 10:30 am

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a montage featuring the Top five goals from the 23rd round, with Angel Di Maria landing in third position.

The Argentine came off the bench to consolidate Juve’s lead in Spezia with a low drive from distance that found the bottom corner of Federico Marchetti’s goal.

Inter’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan landed in the runner-up spot with an excellent first-time strike, while Napoli bomber Victor Osimhen took the top spot thanks to a vicious shot from an incredibly narrow angle.

