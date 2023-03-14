Video – The Top 5 goals of Serie A Round 26, including Bremer and Dybala

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded the top five goals from Round 26, and it features Gleison Bremer’s header against Sampdoria. The Juventus defender broke the deadlock in what turned out to be a chaotic affair, culminating in a 4-2 victory for the Old Lady.

While the Brazilian landed fifth on the list, former Juventus striker and current Roma star Paulo Dybala took the runner-up spot for a magical curler that found the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough to snatch the top spot from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s unbelievable solo effort.