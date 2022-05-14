Video – The Top 5 Juventus goals in Coppa Italia finals

Despite the Bianconeri’s tough defeat at the hands of Inter, the club’s history is filled with memorable outings in the Coppa Italia final.

The official Juventus YouTube channel dropped a video containing the Top 5 goals scored by the club’s stars in the domestic cup finals throughout the years.

The list started with a blast from the past featuring Fabrizio Ravanelli. Mehdi Benatia scored a brace against Milan in 2018, and his header landed fourth on the list.

Giorgio Chiellini’s acrobatic effort from 2015 earned him a spot on the podium, while Alvaro Morata’s extra-time winner in 2016 came second.

Finally the give-and-go between Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski from last season took the first spot.