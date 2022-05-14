Club News

Video – The Top 5 Juventus goals in Coppa Italia finals

May 14, 2022 - 10:30 pm

Despite the Bianconeri’s tough defeat at the hands of Inter, the club’s history is filled with memorable outings in the Coppa Italia final.

The official Juventus YouTube channel dropped a video containing the Top 5 goals scored by the club’s stars in the domestic cup finals throughout the years.

The list started with a blast from the past featuring Fabrizio Ravanelli. Mehdi Benatia scored a brace against Milan in 2018, and his header landed fourth on the list.

Giorgio Chiellini’s acrobatic effort from 2015 earned him a spot on the podium, while Alvaro Morata’s extra-time winner in 2016 came second.

Finally the give-and-go between Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski from last season took the first spot.

