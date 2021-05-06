Club News

Video – The Top 5 Juventus plays from April

May 6, 2021 - 3:00 pm

Although the month of April wasn’t a kind one for Juventus, the club’s official Twitter account released a video showcasing the Top 5 plays of the month.

Federico Chiesa’s dribble and assist for Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener against Napoli was the first on the list, followed by some Danilo skills from the same match.

Juan Cuadrado found his way to the list with his dance around Genoa’s Nicolo Rovella, before assisting Dejan Kulusevski.

The list was completed with some flashes of brilliance from U-23 stars Hamza Rafia and Fabio Miretti

