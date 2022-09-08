Perin
Club News

Video – The top 7 saves of Serie A Round 5, featuring Perin

September 8, 2022 - 11:00 pm

Last weekend, Mattia Perin managed to salvage a point for Juventus at the Artemio Franchi despite a poor display from Max Allegri’s men.

While the custodian managed to deny Fiorentina’s Luka Jovic from the spot, the official Serie A YouTube channel instead picked his astonishing save on Sofyan Amrabat’s vicious strike as one of the best goalkeeping efforts from Round 5.

The Bianconeri shot-stopper landed fourth on the list, while Mike Maignan took the top spot for denying Hakan Calhanoglu in the Milan Derby.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic Igor Fiorentina

Police bans Viola supporter who taunted Juventus fans with Liverpool jersey

September 8, 2022
Donnarumma

French report: Juventus still dreaming of Donnarumma

September 8, 2022

Allegri contemplating rotation at the back for Salernitana match

September 8, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.