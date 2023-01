At the end of an extended weekend, the official Serie A YouTube channel has revealed the Top five goals from the final round from the first half of the campaign.

The thrilling 3-3 draw between Juventus and Atalanta was undoubtedly the best encounter of the matchday, and it’s represented on the list by Arkadiusz Milik’s wonderful half-volley which lands third.

Angel Di Maria instigated the play with a deft flick which released Nicolò Fagioli and the latter provided the assist.