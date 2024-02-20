The official Serie A YouTube channel has uploaded a video revealing the best five strikes from the 25th round of Serie A.

Hellas Verona’s Michael Folorunsho took the top spot for his sensational volley against Juventus. The fixture eventually ended with a 2-2 draw.

But the Bianconeri also had of their own on the list, even if he currently plies his trade elsewhere.

Of course, we’re talking about loaned-out defender Dean Huijsen who scored a curler for Roma against Frosinone which earned him the second spot on the list.