Video – The Top five Juventus goal from the month of February

February might be the shortest month of the year, but you wouldn’t tell it from the vast amount of action witnessed at Juventus.

The club’s official Twitter account dropped a video containing the five top goals from the month.

Dusan Vlahovic was the ultimate star of the show, and perhaps deserved more than a single entry, but he made the list for his historic Champions League debut goal.

Denis Zakaria’s strike against Hellas Verona also made it (perhaps thanks to Alvaro Morata’s sublime assist), so did Danilo’s injury-time equalizer in Bergamo.

Barbara Bonansea represented the Women’s team with her fabulous volley against Inter, while the primavera’s Ange Josuè Chibozo completed the list.