In recent days, Max Allegri turned 56, and the official Juventus YouTube channel celebrated the occasion by recalling the top five performances for the club in the Champions League under this care.

The list begins with a 3-0 routing of Borussia Dortmund in 2015 en route towards the final. The next entry was a come-from-behind win over Man City in the group stage at the Etihad Stadium.

The 3-0 pummeling of Barcelona in 2017 arguably remains the most complete display in the last decade. The list also includes the 3-1 win over Real Madrid that ended in a heartbreaking elimination in 2018.

Finally, the 3-0 comeback victory of Atletico Madrid is undoubtedly the pinnacle of Cristiano Ronaldo’s stint at the club.