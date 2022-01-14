Video – The Top Juventus goals in Italian Super Cup fixtures

Ahead of the latest Italian Super Cup edition, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the best five Bianconeri goals scored in the competition.

The list included Stephan Lichsteiner’s cool finish against his former club Lazio, Alessandro Del Piero’s equalizer against Parma and Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner when the Old Lady took on Milan.

The montage contained Kwadwo Asamoah’s stunning volley against Napoli and a towering header from Mario Mandzukic.

Unfortunately for the Old Lady, Weston McKennie’s goal wasn’t enough to seal the win against Inter on Wednesday night.