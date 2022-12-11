Video – The Top Juventus plays from the month of November

The official Juventus YouTube uploaded a compilation featuring the best goals and plays from the month of November, including entries from the club’s various squads.

Although the first team was only active during the first part of the month, Max Allegri’s men still enjoyed great memories during the previous month, with Moise Kean getting three entries on his own thanks to his brace against Lazio and his winner in Verona.

The Juventus Women squad also had marvelous entries, including a stunning strike from Lisa Boattin.