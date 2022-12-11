Kean
Club News

Video – The Top Juventus plays from the month of November

December 11, 2022 - 12:00 pm

The official Juventus YouTube uploaded a compilation featuring the best goals and plays from the month of November, including entries from the club’s various squads.

Although the first team was only active during the first part of the month, Max Allegri’s men still enjoyed great memories during the previous month, with Moise Kean getting three entries on his own thanks to his brace against Lazio and his winner in Verona.

The Juventus Women squad also had marvelous entries, including a stunning strike from Lisa Boattin.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Raphael Guerreiro

Boost for Juventus as Bundesliga left-back opts against renewing his contract

December 11, 2022
Rabiot

Rabiot ecstatic as France reaches semi-final: “Proud of what we did”

December 11, 2022
Vlahovic

Market rumors: Vlahovic linked with Arsenal as Juventus chase Atletico star

December 11, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.