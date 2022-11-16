Danilo Vlahovic
Club News

Video – The Top Juventus plays from the month of October

November 16, 2022 - 8:00 pm

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the best plays from the month of October. The montage includes goals and interceptions between the first team, Juventus Women, Next Gen and the Primavera squad.

The highlights from Max Allegri’s team include Arek Milik’s rocket against Bologna, Nicolò Fagioli’s splendid curler in Lecce and Dusan Vlahovic’s winner in the Derby della Mole.

The Women contributed with fabulous plays as well, especially Agnese Bonfantini’s strike and Barbara Bonansea’s cheeky finish.

