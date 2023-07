The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the best saves from Mattia Perin during the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite serving as a second fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny, the Italian still pulled off a host of incredible stops almost every time he was called to action.

His list of heroics includes a double save against Sporting in the Europa League quarter-final, some fine stops against Inter and a flying effort to deny Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.