Video – The top saves from Serie A opening round, featuring Perin

August 20, 2022

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the top nine saves from the first round of the league. Inter captain Samir Handanovic earned the top spot after brilliantly denying a close-range freekick from Lecce’s Kristijan Bistrovic.

For his part, Mattia Perin enjoyed a solid start to the campaign while deputizing for Wojciech Szczesny. The Italian made several saves do preserve Juve’s clean sheet, but his finest effort against Sassuolo came at the expense of Andrea Pinamonti. This save landed 7th on the list.

