Szczesny
Club News

Video – The Top saves from Serie A Round 15, including Szczesny

November 21, 2022 - 8:00 pm

In the final match before the winter break, Wojciech Szczesny collected another clean sheet as Juventus won with three unanswered goals against Lazio.

Nonetheless, Felipe Anderson made the Pole work for his clean sheet as he had to parry away a long-range effort from the Brazilian forward.

Tek’s effort earned him the seventh spot on the list uploaded by the official Serie A YouTube channel, with Lecce’s Wladimiro Falcone taking the top spot for his fantastic save against his parent club Sampdoria.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

“This incident tormented him” – Pogba’s mother reveals mental scares

November 21, 2022
allegri locatelli

The pros and cons of the winter break for Juventus – (Opinion)

November 21, 2022

McKennie on what it meant to sign for Juventus; reveals funny exchange with Ronaldo

November 21, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.