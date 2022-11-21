Video – The Top saves from Serie A Round 15, including Szczesny

In the final match before the winter break, Wojciech Szczesny collected another clean sheet as Juventus won with three unanswered goals against Lazio.

Nonetheless, Felipe Anderson made the Pole work for his clean sheet as he had to parry away a long-range effort from the Brazilian forward.

Tek’s effort earned him the seventh spot on the list uploaded by the official Serie A YouTube channel, with Lecce’s Wladimiro Falcone taking the top spot for his fantastic save against his parent club Sampdoria.