Video – The top saves from Serie A Round 2, including Perin and Audero

With four goalless draws, the second round of Serie A witnessed some remarkable performances from the goalkeepers. Thus the league’s official YouTube channel picked a dozen saves for this week’s edition.

The montage featured Mattia Perin’s impressive dive to deny Sampdoria’s Mehdi Leris. The Juventus custodian landed 8th on the list, while his opposite number Emil Audero secured the 10th spot for denying Filip Kostic late in the match.

Bologna’s Lukasz Skorupski sealed the top spot for his flying effort against Verona’s Ivan Ilic.