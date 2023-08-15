While the whole 2022/23 campaign was chaotic, to say the least, the official Serie A channel uploaded a video featuring the unluckiest moments for Juventus in the previous campaign.

The montage includes every single attempt denied by the post or the woodwork. Angel Di Maria, Danilo and Adrien Rabiot all featured on multiple occasions, but Dusan Vlahovic had the lion’s share.

Lady Luck had completely abandoned the Serbian bomber on some occasions, including a home fixture against Sampdoria where he couldn’t even score from the spot.