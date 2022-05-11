Coppa Italia, Videos

Video: The winning Inter Milan wonder-strike which killed Juve’s Coppa hopes

May 11, 2022 - 10:43 pm

Ivan Perisic has unleashed an amazing effort to win the Coppa Italia final for Inter Milan, with Juventus then trailing by the 4-2 scoreline.

While the match was marred by refereeing decisions that went against us, some credit has to be given for two of our rival’s goals, with Nicolo Barella scoring sweetly minutes into the match, while this strike in extra-time was very-much deserving of being the winner that it proved to be.

Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe

I can’t bring myself to enjoy the way this ended, especially with the way it was won, by two penalties (the first really shouldn’t have been), but there was a lot of great football to watch on the pitch tonight.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Coppa Italia final marred by controversy as Inter crowned champions over Juve

May 11, 2022
Vlahovic

Video: Sandro and Vlahovic quickfire double overturns Inter Milan’s lead

May 11, 2022

Video: Inter Milan stun Juventus with a great early strike

May 11, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.