Video: The winning Inter Milan wonder-strike which killed Juve’s Coppa hopes

Ivan Perisic has unleashed an amazing effort to win the Coppa Italia final for Inter Milan, with Juventus then trailing by the 4-2 scoreline.

While the match was marred by refereeing decisions that went against us, some credit has to be given for two of our rival’s goals, with Nicolo Barella scoring sweetly minutes into the match, while this strike in extra-time was very-much deserving of being the winner that it proved to be.

Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe

I can’t bring myself to enjoy the way this ended, especially with the way it was won, by two penalties (the first really shouldn’t have been), but there was a lot of great football to watch on the pitch tonight.

Patrick