The official Juventus X account posted a couple of videos showing the arrival of their new head coach Thiago Motta at the club this evening.
The 41-year-old joined the Bianconeri after two brilliant campaigns at Bologna which culminated in a historic qualification to the Champions League.
The videos show the manager at the airport greeted club officials who accompanied him to Continassa where he arrived with a big smile on his face.
The Italo-Brazilian landed in Turin on Sunday night, and he’s expected at the club’s medical center on Monday morning.
👋 Mister
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) July 7, 2024
Welcome to JTC, Mister! ⚪️⚫️
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) July 7, 2024
