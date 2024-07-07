The official Juventus X account posted a couple of videos showing the arrival of their new head coach Thiago Motta at the club this evening.

The 41-year-old joined the Bianconeri after two brilliant campaigns at Bologna which culminated in a historic qualification to the Champions League.

The videos show the manager at the airport greeted club officials who accompanied him to Continassa where he arrived with a big smile on his face.

The Italo-Brazilian landed in Turin on Sunday night, and he’s expected at the club’s medical center on Monday morning.