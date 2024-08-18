New Juventus coach Thiago Motta revealed the type of football he aspires to produce at the club in an interview with DAZN.

The 41-year-old insists he will maintain the same ideas he had during his illustrious spell at Bologna.

He explains that he wants his players to defend and attack as a unit while preserving a balanced approach.

Motta is also relying on Dusan Vlahovic to produce the goods on a consistent level, while noting the importance of Douglas Luiz in midfield and Gleison Bremer at the back.