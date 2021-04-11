Videos

Video: Third-time lucky as Juventus double lead over Genoa

April 11, 2021 - 2:35 pm

Juventus have moved into a 2-0 lead over Genoa this afternoon, but it took two rebounds to find the back of the net.

Federico Chiesa’s fine run saw him hone in on Mattia Perin only for his effort to be saved, before Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort from close range struck the post, but Alvaro Morata made it third-time lucky as his effort finally rippled the net.

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

The Old Lady have build on their early lead which came at the hands of Dejan Kulusevski, who had opened the scoring inside the opening four minutes of action, and we should now be able to turn this into a comfortable afternoon.

