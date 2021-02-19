Club News

Video – “This or That” with Juve’s Sofie Pedersen

February 19, 2021 - 12:30 am

Sofie Pedersen is among the stars of the Juventus ladies.

The 28-year-old has made 8 Serie A appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist in the process.

Juventus FC Women have released a video on their official Twitter account with the midfielder giving her answers on some short questions composed of two options.

The Dane gave her preferences on whether she would rather score from a header or with her weaker foot among some other questions.

